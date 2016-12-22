2017’s top travel destinations, according to Booking.com

Iceland will continue to ride high as a travel hotspot for 2017. — AFP picPARIS, Dec 22 — As the end of the year approaches, the holiday accommodation reservation platform is already looking ahead to the travel trends of 2017. Here’s a look at some of the destinations that could prove popular next year.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland will continue to ride high as a travel hotspot for 2017, perhaps to the great dismay of the locals, who aren’t always happy with the way tourists behave when visiting their country. In fact, experts consider that the island’s tourism boom threatens the conservation of its natural sites. Infrastructure surrounding geysers and lava fields hasn’t always been set up to deal with huge influxes of visitors.

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital is a prime destination in the current trend for “eco” breaks. According to this study, 39 per cent of travelers would like to book an environmentally friendly break in 2017.

Hanoi, Vietnam

The Land of the Dragon has extended its visa waiver scheme for stays under 15 days. The measure now runs until June 30, 2017, and could tempt travelers to visit the country. Forty-five percent of those polled said that they would like to be more daring in their travel choices for 2017. The Vietnamese capital is a perfect stop-off for those traveling to Ha Long Bay.

Bari, Italy

Year after year, Italy reveals its architectural and cultural treasures. While Venice, Rome and Florence are still the country’s forerunners, other regions, such as Puglia, are likely to step out of the shadows. The southern city of Bari could be an upcoming Italian hotspot.

Ubud, Bali (Indonesia)

The cultural capital of Bali is a great location for relaxation breaks, sometimes referred to “sanctustays.” India isn’t the only destination for this kind of trip, which usually features yoga sessions and breathing exercises. Indonesia is one alternative destination, in particular, the Buddhist island of Bali. A stone’s throw from the rice fields, Ubud promises a tranquil getaway. — AFP-Relaxnews