2016 record year for UK inbound tourism

Friday December 30, 2016
VisitBritain estimates that visits to Britain will increase by 4 per cent in 2017. — AFP picVisitBritain estimates that visits to Britain will increase by 4 per cent in 2017. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 30 — According to figures compiled by VisitBritain, the UK has seen a record year for inbound tourism in 2016.

The data, although only a forecast as yet, gives predictions of increases in both visitor numbers and spending by tourists during 2016. Visits to the UK are estimated to reach 36.7 million by the end of the year, an increase of 1.5 per cent from 2015, and total visitor spending has been calculated at £22.3 billion (over RM120.6 billion.)

VisitBritain expects these numbers to rise again in 2017, with visits estimated to increase by 4 per cent on 2016, and spending to jump by over 8 per cent%. An attractive exchange rate is seen as an incentive behind these figures “with the benefit concentrated amongst those who have visited Britain before and those with a good knowledge of the exchange rate.” — AFP-Relaxnews

