Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Zuckerberg says Facebook hired ex-Xiaomi VP Barra as new VR head

Thursday January 26, 2017
05:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year videoMAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year video

China’s Lander Sports agrees to Southampton stake purchaseChina’s Lander Sports agrees to Southampton stake purchase

The Edit: Facebook hires ex-Xiaomi VP Barra to head OculusThe Edit: Facebook hires ex-Xiaomi VP Barra to head Oculus

The Edit: Meet the man who dressed Melania Trump for the ballThe Edit: Meet the man who dressed Melania Trump for the ball

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture of Xiaomi then-Vice President Hugo Barra speaking at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 28, 2014. — Reuters picFile picture of Xiaomi then-Vice President Hugo Barra speaking at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 28, 2014. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 — Social media giant Facebook announced late yesterday it had recruited Hugo Barra, who recently quit a top position with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, as its new head of virtual reality.

“I’m excited that Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on his personal Facebook page.

“Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They’ll enable us to experience completely new things and be more creative than ever before,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“Hugo is going to help build that future, and I’m looking forward to having him on our team.”

Barra caused a sensation in 2013 by leaving Google to become a vice president at Xiaomi. The firm, created in 2010, was little known outside China when it recruited him to run its international activities.

He announced Monday he was returning to the United States, saying it was time to return home for a “new adventure”. He did not elaborate.

Barra described his experience with Xiaomi as a “spectacular” journey, but said that the last few years of living “in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health”. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline