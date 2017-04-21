Zeptolab’s ‘CATS’ is out on iOS, Android

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 — The studio behind “Cut the Rope” has returned with new game “CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars” for iOS and Android devices, which features cats building their own makeshift tanks and flinging them into battle against each other.

Zeptolab built on the success of 2012 release “Pudding Monsters” with two long-running franchises: “Cut The Rope” and “Om Nom”.

On rare occasions it has deviated from those three foundational titles, and in this case it’s with “CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars”.

An earlier version had begun circulating under the name of “Backyard Battles”, but a swift name change sees the feline-featuring scrapper arrive on both Apple’s iOS and the Google Play store for Android.

As players win battles, they collect stronger and sturdier robot parts, allowing them to craft more formidable constructions, and therefore further improve their chances of progression. — AFP-Relaxnews

'CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars' launched April 20, 2017. — AFP pic