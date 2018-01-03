You can now replace your ‘slow’ iPhone battery at Switch too

Switch is offering discounted battery replacements for older iPhones. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — In case you missed it, Apple has been throttling older iPhones on the latest iOS version if it detects an aged battery. If your iPhone is getting slow because of an old and faulty battery, you have more places to get your battery replaced with a discount in Malaysia.

Apart from Machines, Switch is also offering discounted replacements for older iPhones and this covers the iPhone SE, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X.

A new battery would cost RM129 all-in, and that’s inclusive of GST and labour charges. The discounted battery replacement is available at Switch service centres and it takes about five to seven working days to replace. Previously, a battery replacement from Switch would cost you RM350 for the iPhone SE, RM400 for the iPhone 6/6 Plus and RM450 for the iPhone 6s and above.

According to their repair page, this replacement is subject to eligibility based on the physical condition of your iPhone. For example, if your device has a cracked screen, it would complicate the process and that has to be resolved first before they can proceed with a battery replacement. If your device is still under warranty, your faulty battery can be replaced with no charges.

You can find the nearest Switch Service Centre here. — SoyaCincau