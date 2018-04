You can now monitor your mental health via this app (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 ― Sufferers of mental health disorders could soon be relying on their mobile phones to help monitor their condition ― and even trigger calls from carers or relatives.

A Danish company, Monsenso, has recently completed trials of an app that uses motion and connectivity data to detect when patients may be in need of care ― or just a friendly check-in with a health professional. ― Reuters

The Monsenso app carries out real-time analysis of physical movement, linguistics and other data patterns to trigger health alerts and provide real-time medical advice. ― Reuters pic