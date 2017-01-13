Xbox to debut games later after ‘Scalebound’ cancellation

Despite game expo showings for three years running, ‘Scalebound’ has now been grounded. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — After the well-anticipated dragon adventure Scalebound was cancelled for Xbox One, the Head of Xbox has said he will “think more about when we show” new games, as a trend towards showing games later in development continues to emerge.

Unveiled midway through 2014, Scalebound was received as an opportunity to bring its studio’s intense, kinetic flavor of action game into a fantasy world populated by dragons and giant monsters.

Subsequent appearances in 2015 and 2016 promised a sprawling, explorable world, one in which players would assume the identity of Drew, a newcomer to this fantasy realm, and the dragon that he partners up with.

A multiplayer mode promised enormous enemies brought down by small teams of adventurous players, a prospect that many video game enthusiasts found appealing, especially given the success of another Japanese-authored franchise, Monster Hunter.

But after its late 2016 launch date slid into 2017, Microsoft confirmed cancellation of the eagerly awaited game on January 11.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, who had compered the Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation at which Scalebound was first introduced, expressed regret over the cancellation later in the day.

“It hurt me as well and to the community I apologise,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan of the game sending their best wishes for future projects. “I want everything we start to turn out great, to take risks, create diversity.”

“Starting new is critical,” he said as the conversation developed. “I will think more about when we show new stuff, that’s good learning for me.”

The question of when to show new games has been one of the themes emerging out of 2016; huge anticipation over universe exploration game No Man’s Sky and the disappointment that came when its small studio found themselves unable to deliver expected features upon launch prompted some examination. (The team continue to update No Man’s Sky, expanding its scope accordingly.)

Four months later and at The Game Awards, an annual event at which numerous preview trailers are shown in between end-of-year prize-givings, show content inclined hard into more comprehensive, contextual looks at pre-release titles.

At the same time, it’s necessary for console manufacturers to provide some evidence that their audience will be provided for in years to come as new game projects are pitched, backed, and near completion. — AFP-Relaxnews