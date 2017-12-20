Worst passwords of 2017: ‘123456’ comes top once again

Splashdata has released its annual ranking of the worst passwords of 2017, using data from more than 5 million leaked passwords. For 2017, the world's most-hacked password is still "123456," followed by "Password."

Between them, these two passwords have ruled the ranking sine 2011, and that’s no surprise, since they’re the easiest and most predictable passwords to hack.

Users can improve password security by finding a series of letters, numbers and symbols that’s relatively complex, but which can be easily remembered. Try using the first letters of a phrase or a song title, for example. Finally, it’s important never to use the same password twice and to make sure you change passwords regularly, once per quarter, for example.

Top 20 most-hacked passwords of 2017:

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345678

4. qwerty

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. letmein

8. 1234567

9. football

10. iloveyou

11. admin

12. welcome

13. monkey

14. login

15. abc123

16. starwars

17. 123123

18. dragon

19. passw0rd

20. master

— AFP-Relaxnews