World’s biggest green data centre planned for Arctic Circle (VIDEO)

OSLO, Aug 30 — A US-Norwegian company is planning to build what they claim will be the world's biggest green data centre.

The Kolos data centre is slated to be built at Ballangen within the Arctic Circle in northern Norway, BBC News reported.

The centre will be fully powered by sustainable hydropower and wind energy, which combined with the cool climate will lead to a 60 per cent reduction in energy costs, according to the Kolos website.

The site will eventually cover a total of 600,000 square metres.

The planned size of the Kolos facility would make it larger than a data centre in Langfang, China that is currently the world’s biggest, according to BBC News.

However it won’t be as big as the Switch Citadel Campus in Nevada, which is still in development and will eventually be the largest data centre in the world at more than 668,000 square metres. — Reuters