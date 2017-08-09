Wireless light show speakers in the spotlight

The Halo speaker by Creative Labs retails for €69.99. — Photo courtesy of Creative Technology Ltd via AFP-RelaxnewsSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 — With its all-new Halo speaker, Creative Labs has succumbed to the trend for illuminated Bluetooth audio peripherals which was spearheaded by JBL and Sony.

Halo by Creative Labs is a portable Bluetooth speaker that not only produces high-quality sound, but also offers a programmable “tunnel” light show that dances and vibrates in tune with your music.

The speaker can generate a dozen lighting effects, and up to 16.8 million colors, which are controlled via a dedicated application, Xpectra Lightshow Control, that runs on both iOS and Android.

As for sound, the Halo is equipped with two full-range drivers and a subwoofer for extra bass.

According to the manufacturer, it has a battery life of up to eight hours. The retail price is €69.99 (RM350).

Creative Labs is the latest audio specialist to join the trend for customizable, illuminated speakers, after JBL Pulse and Sony.

A pioneer in the field, American company JBL offers the third-generation Pulse, which has a distinctive vertical soda-can shaped design. Once again, this is a Bluetooth speaker with integrated, customisable LED lighting.

The Pulse 3 is water-resistant and can, in theory, survive being submerged for several minutes. Equipped with three full-range drivers for 360-degree sound and a battery that lasts for 12 hours, it retails for €249.

Sony'sSRS-XB40 speaker, which is equipped with LEDs and a stroboscope, also generates original, multi-colored light shows.

In the dark, when synced with other units, the SRS-XB40 can create the illusion of a mini-portable discotheque. With two units linked wirelessly in the same room, the sound can be switched to stereo.

Even better, using the device's Party Chain function, you can synchronize the sound and the lighting of up to ten speakers. The Sony SRS-XB40 has a battery life of up to 24 hours and retails for €249. — AFP-Relaxnews