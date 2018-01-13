Wired charges could become a thing of the past (VIDEO)

LAS VEGAS, Jan 13 — Charging devices wirelessly is big news at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Among the companies showcasing new chargers is Powercast.

It uses radio frequency energy to power up devices.

Powercast says its transmitter has a range of up to 80 feet.

But that's for devices that are less power-hungry.

At the moment this means focusing on peripheral electronics such as smart watches, ear-buds and gamer accessories.

Powercast Corporation has received US government approval for its transmitter.

It plans to have its charger on the market by late 2018, with a price of US$50 (RM198.50). — Reuters

The frustrations of charging your electronic devices with a wired charger could be a thing of the past.