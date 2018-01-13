Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Wired charges could become a thing of the past (VIDEO)

Saturday January 13, 2018
LAS VEGAS, Jan 13 — Charging devices wirelessly is big news at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Among the companies showcasing new chargers is Powercast.

It uses radio frequency energy to power up devices.

Powercast says its transmitter has a range of up to 80 feet.

But that's for devices that are less power-hungry.

At the moment this means focusing on peripheral electronics such as smart watches, ear-buds and gamer accessories.

Powercast Corporation has received US government approval for its transmitter.

It plans to have its charger on the market by late 2018, with a price of US$50 (RM198.50). — Reuters

