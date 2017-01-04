Will Mark Zuckerberg launch White House bid?

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 — In yet another sign that he might harbour presidential ambitions, Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to spend 2017 touring the US.

In a post announcing the challenge, the 32-year-old Facebook founder said that he wants to “have visited and met people in every state in the US”.

He’s already visited about 20 states, which means he has another 30 to go to fulfil his pledge.

In previous years, Zuckerberg committed to running 365 miles, reading 25 books, learning Mandarin and building a virtual assistant.

“After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future,” Zuckerberg wrote in his post.

“For decades, technology and globalisation have made us more productive and connected.

“This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”

He added that the road trips would help him to make “the most positive impact as the world enters an important new period”.

“My trips this year will take different forms — road trips with [wife] Priscilla, stops in small towns and universities, visits to our offices across the country, meetings with teachers and scientists, and trips to fun places you recommend along the way,” the statement continued.

The tour comes amid speculation that Zuckerberg could one day launch a bid for the White House.

This was fuelled by documents that emerged in December showing he has made provisions to keep control of Facebook if he pursues a political career.

Crucially, Zuckerberg also said last week that he was no longer an atheist — which is one of the biggest liabilities a presidential candidate can have, according to research by Pew Research Centre.

He posted a Christmas message, prompting someone to ask: “Aren’t you an atheist?”

Zuckerberg replied: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.”