Wikipedia bans Daily Mail for ‘sensationalism, flat-out fabrication’

The front page of several UK newspapers on Brexit, including Daily Mail, are seen in this picture. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 9 — Wikipedia editors have voted to ban UK tabloid Daily Mail as a source for the online encyclopaedia in all but exceptional circumstances after deciding that the site was “generally unreliable”, The Guardian wrote in a report yesterday.

The news group was banned due to Daily Mail’s “reputation for poor fact-checking, sensationalism and flat-out fabrication.”

The move was unusual for the site for it still allows links to sources such as Fox News and Kremlin-backed Russia Today, both of which have also raised concern among editors, Guardian wrote.

The Wikipedia Foundation, which runs the online encyclopaedia, but does not control its editing process, said the discussion on the reliability of the Mail by its volunteer editors on English Wikipedia had begun since early 2015.

“Based on the requests for comments section [on the reliable sources noticeboard], volunteer editors on English Wikipedia have come to a consensus that the Daily Mail is ‘generally unreliable and its use as a reference is to be generally prohibited, especially when other more reliable sources exist’”.

Critics of the ban pointed to inaccurate stories in other respected publications, and suggested that the ban was driven by dislike for the site.

Some editors also defended the site, saying Daily Mail was sometimes reliable, and that there were other publications that were also unreliable.

Wikipedia added, “volunteer editors are encouraged to change existing citations to the Daily Mail to another source deemed reliable by the community. This is consistent with how Wikipedia editors evaluate and use media outlets in general — with common sense and caution.”

Wikipedia also said that an “edit filter should be put in place, going forward to warn editors attempting to use the Daily Mail as a reference.”

While the move does not outright ban linking to the site, as there will be instances where a Wikipedia entry is about the newspaper or its staff, which may make linking necessary, the online encyclopaedia have asked volunteers to review about 12,000 links to the Daily Mail that is already on the site and to link alternate sources wherever possible.

The site’s rules on reliable sources state: “Wikipedia articles should be based on reliable, published, sources, making sure that all majority and significant minority views that have appeared in those sources are covered ... If no reliable sources can be found on a topic, Wikipedia should not have an article on it.”

The Guardian wrote that Daily Mail has yet to respond to a request for comment.