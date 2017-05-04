WhatsApp faces worldwide outage, says is fixing it

WhatsApp status, a Snapchat-like photo-sharing feature, has more than 175 million daily active users, Facebook said. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 4 — WhatsApp suffered a widespread global outage yesterday and was working to fix it as soon as possible, the Facebook Inc messaging service said.

A spokesperson confirmed the outage in an email, but did not specify the regions affected.

WhatsApp was down in parts of India, Canada, the United States and Brazil, according to Reuters journalists, on Apple Inc’s iOS operating system, Alphabet Inc’s Android, and Microsoft Corp’s Windows mobile OS.

WhatsApp’s website was functioning normally.

WhatsApp status, a Snapchat-like photo-sharing feature, has more than 175 million daily active users, Facebook said on its earnings conference call earlier yesterday. — Reuters