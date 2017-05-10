What to expect from the Microsoft Build 2017 conference?

The Microsoft Build 2017 conference runs May 10-12 in Seattle. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft via AFPSEATTLE, May 11 — After making headlines May 2 when the firm unveiled Windows 10 S and a new laptop running the OS, Microsoft is now gearing up to present all of the group's latest technologies to web and software developers working with Windows at the upcoming Build annual conference, held at the Washington State Convention Centre in Seattle, May 10 to 12, 2017.

Although Windows 10 Creators — the first major update to Microsoft's most recent operating system — officially launched just a few weeks ago and isn't yet fully rolled out, another big update is already in the pipeline, codenamed “Redstone.” This is expected before the end of 2017.

The latest “build” version made available to testers in Microsoft's Insider programme offers a glimpse of what could be in store.

The update appears to focus particularly on Edge, the Windows 10 web browser, which is still struggling to win over users. The browser looks to be getting new tools for working with PDF files (interactive table of contents, annotation tool, form filling) and extra protection against malware.

One current trend in the tech world that Microsoft can't ignore is the rise of bots. Once reserved for automating repetitive tasks, bots now have an increasingly important role to play. Their integration into Facebook Messenger, for example, allows users to interact with brands and online service in a playful way.

At Microsoft, certain bots are already available to select on Skype (personal assistants or even games), but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Redmond firm announce more developments in the field and for more of it programmes.

Microsoft is also expected to make announcements concerning the Windows Store, which could feature more and more third-party applications, especially with the arrival of Windows 10 S, which only lets users install programmes available via the Store.

Finally, in terms of virtual and augmented reality, it would be no surprise to see Microsoft announce new possibilities for its Windows Holographic platform. The aim is to facilitate the work of developers in order to create a high-quality offer for potential users.

It remains to be seen whether new hardware is in store to improve Hololens, Microsoft's famous augmented-reality glasses, and the overall user experience.

Watch the “Build” developers' conference online here. — AFP-Relaxnews