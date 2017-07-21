What to expect from a €60 smartphone

The Wiko Sunny 2. — AFP pic LONDON, July 21 — Phone brand Wiko will soon release a new version of its Sunny entry-level smartphone, the Sunny 2.

The new version will sell for €60 (RM299), the same price as the previous model.

So what can we expect from this low-cost smartphone?

These days, smartphones are available at all price points, but it’s above all the top-of-the-range handsets from big brands like Apple, Samsung, LG and Sony that hog the limelight.

For users looking to pay as little as possible, the choice is much more limited, especially among established brands.

In fact, the lower end of the market is dominated by smartphones produced by relatively unknown Chinese brands like Doogee and THL.

While the device tech specs aren’t too bad, after-sales support and customer service are often non-existent. All you can do is use such handsets while they work and hope for the best!

Brands like Wiko and Echo make very low-cost smartphones while also promising to deliver on customer service.

Wiko, for example, is soon to launch the Sunny 2, a new budget handset selling for €60.

Evidently, at that price, the phone will be no match for flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 7.

A nice little phone

With a 4-inch WVGA (800 x 480) TFT display, the Sunny 2 is a small handset and fits neatly in hand.

However, screen resolution is low. Don’t expect turbo performances from the processor either—although it is, nonetheless, a quad-core chip—let alone the RAM (512MB).

For storage, the phone has a microSD memory card slot for boosting available space.

Battery life is inevitably limited with a 1,300 mAh battery onboard. The brushed metal casing is pleasant and comes in five colors, offering a nice look.

The phone runs the Android 6.0 Marshmallow mobile operating system.

A 5-Megapixel camera

The phone has a 5-Megapixel main camera with a standard autofocus function and an LED flash. It films 720p video at 30 frames per second.

On the front, the phone has a 2-Megapixel webcam with a fixed focus lens.

It won’t take amazing selfies in extreme lighting conditions, but it’s certainly sufficient for snapping and sharing memories with shots that could even be printed in reasonable formats (e.g. postcard size).

With this kind of phone, users can enjoy all the basic functions of a smartphone: making calls, taking photos, a spot of casual gaming, social networks and using popular apps.

It may not offer the speediest performances but it’ll do the job.

It would, for example, make a good first smartphone that won’t attract too much envious attention on the way home from school, and which won’t be a huge loss — financially or materially — if it gets dropped, gets lost or falls in the toilet.

Still, budget permitting, shelling out just a few more euros can buy more comprehensive functionality and greater comfort of use. — AFP-Relaxnews