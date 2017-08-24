Western Digital launches 20TB external hard drive

By default, the device is formatted in NTFS and is thus ready for use with Windows. — Western Digital picNEW YORK, Aug 24 — The American data storage manufacturer Western Digital has presented an external hard disk with a phenomenal storage capacity: 20 terabytes, or 20,000 gigabytes. The new My Book Duo will have enough space for an entire lifetime of photos, videos, music and other documents.

With two 10TB WD Red hard drives combined in RAID 0 or RAID 1, depending on the type of storage required, the My Book Duo can achieve a maximum read speed of 360MB/s, according to the manufacturer. The device is equipped with a USB 3.1 port (compatible with USB 3.0) and it can encrypt all of its stored data, in AES 256 bits with password protection. By default, the device is formatted in NTFS and is thus ready for use with Windows (7, 8.0/8.1 and 10). For other operating systems, it will have to be formatted before being used.

The My Book Duo 20To is already on sale, and it retails for €1,209.90. It should be noted that the My Book Duo range includes other storage solutions from 4TB to 16TB, with prices starting at €439.90.

Western Digital will shortly be displaying all of these innovations at Berlin, Germany’s IFA, which starts on September 1, 2017.

It is not the first time that the American brand has set new standards in data storage. In 2016, Western Digital created a sensation with a 1TB SanDisk SDXC card, which was unveiled at Photokina in Cologne, Germany. — AFP-Relaxnews