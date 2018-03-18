WESG sheds light on the rise — and rise — of e-sports

The eSports industry has grown over the last few years. — Picture from ESL FacebookHAIKOU (China), March 18 — The landscape for e-sports globally has expanded wildly since 1994 when Zhang Dazhong took a chance by running the first live broadcast of gaming on television in China.

Back then Zhang was with the Shanghai Media Group and he wasn’t really sure whether their would be an audience out there for a television show that simply featured players engaged in the Fifa football game.

How quickly times have changed.

These days Zhang is Alibaba Sports Group’s CEO and today he was on the Southern Chinese island of Hainan overseeing the climax of the US$5.5 million (RM21.5 million) World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) Grand Final, the second edition of a six-day event which has attracted more than 500 of the best international gamers.

It has also attracted a global audience that can be counted in the millions.

“It’s impressive that the numbers of players has increased, as have our partners for this event all around the world,” said Zhang. “We believe this combination of sport and technology is the future of Olympics and of other sports.”

The WESG qualifiers saw more than 60,000 competitors put to the test over around seven months of fierce competition. At the Hainan International Convention & Exhibition Center over the past week they have competed in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Defence of the Ancients 2 (DOTA2), the military/science fiction themed StarCraft II and Hearthstone, which is based on a mystical card-turning game.

There has also been unique women’s events in both Hearthstone and CS:GO, and exhibition competitions in The King of Fighters 14 and Vainglory, as well as the mobile-only Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES201).

The wide variety of game formats reflects how quickly the e-sports landscape is expanding, said Zhang.

“Sports of the future are connecting more with AI and other developments, and with the growth of the mobile industry,” said Zhang. “These days mobile games are growing and are taking over from PC games – especially in China. There will be more innovations in the future and this is exciting for everyone involved in e-sport.”

Over the past two decades Zhang has witness the global e-sport audience grow to an estimated 380 million people, with industry expectations declaring the “e-sport economy” across the world will reach around US$ 905 in turnover in 2018.

Alisports — the sports unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — is the driving force behind e-sports in China and has been stretching its own reach globally since being founded in 2015. As well as the international and local WESG events, the company is behind e-sports’ role as an exhibition sport at the Jakarta Asian Games in August, before they make their medal debut at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

It’s a sport looking to establish a home among the world’s top events for traditional sporting tournaments, beginning with the Asiad and one day, hopefully, making a full debut at the Olympic Games.

There’s already talk of exhibition status when the Paris Olympics rolls around in 2024.

“We know the IOC are looking at e-sports,” said Zhang. “Government bodies are starting to recognise e-sport associations official.”

The WESG in Hainan has matched itself to the Olympic code of inclusion, by selecting a wide array of games — a break from the more established e-sports events which most often focus on one game, from one manufacturer.

And the inclusion of PES2018 links up with the IOC and its mantra that e-sports should be drawn from traditional sports — such as football and basketball — if they are ever to make it on to the largest global sporting stage there is.

“The WESG has shown that e-sports is being recognised internationally and is being put into the scenery for the Olympic Games,” said Zhang. — AFP