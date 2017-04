Watch these awesome drone trick shots! (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 17 — Think drones are only good for capturing awesome video footages? Think again.

Filmmaker Devin Graham teamed up with the good people of Cinechopper to show you some cool trick shots with the latter’s customised drones, such as scoring a strike at the bowling alley, dropping basketballs through hoops, catching wiffle balls with a net and many more.

Precision flying skills for the win! A Cinechopper crew channels his inner Katniss Everdeen.