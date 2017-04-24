Watch the US$3m ‘Dota 2’ Kiev Major live from today

2017's Kiev Major is the biggest 'Dota 2' tournament of the year to date. — AFP pic

KIEV, April 24 — As the second of only two major tournaments ahead of The International, 2017’s edition of an incredibly lucrative video gaming competition, April’s Kiev Major offers a US$3 million (RM13.20 million) prize pot to its contestants and the chance to secure their place at August’s finale.

The world championships for video game “Dota 2” have become the most lucrative in the world.

For 2016’s edition of The International, fans pooled finances to create a tournament pot of over US$20 million USD.

Game developer and tournament organizer Valve is also well known for the “Half-Life” and “Portal” games, the Steam online store, and its involvement in HTC’s Vive virtual reality headset.

It encouraged “Dota 2” players and viewers to contribute to the ballooning prize pool in exchange for a selection of in-game perks and motifs.

Most competing teams came through a series of qualifiers but a proportion were guaranteed a place after receiving a direct invitation.

Similarly, of the 16 teams setting up in Kiev, half are there through invitation, and half have come through one or more qualifying rounds.

With invitations to The International distributed on the basis of recent performances, a strong placing at Kiev could prove critical in cementing a berth.

The Kiev Major starts today at 9am Eastern European Time (2am EDT, 7am BST, 8am Central Europe and South Africa, 2pm Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Beijing, 3pm Japan, 4pm Sydney, Australia) with two days of group stage matches which determine seedings for the knockout phase.

That main event gets underway on April 27 at 10am EET, its final set for April 30, and the matches can be watched live online or through the “Dota 2” game client, both for free.

As with previous Dota Majors, Valve has a collection of Twitch channels set up to broadcast the action; several English and Russian channels can be found attwitch.tv/team/dotamajor.

Other official destinations such as youtube.com/dotamajors andfacebook.com/dota2 also support the tournament.

Don’t know who to cheer for? Many teams lean towards one country of origin or another, such as China’s Team Random, Vitality and Invictus, Brazil’s SG, or Mousesports’ all-Greek squad, while others are international melting pots containing members from Estonia, Sweden, Germany, Malaysia and South Korea (Team Secret); Singapore, Thailand and Germany (Team Faceless); the US, Canada, Pakistan, Sweden and Denmark (Evil Geniuses.)

Getting behind teams and players is also integral to Valve’s fundraising plans for the Major.

Viewers can buy a US$7.99 Battle Pass that allows them to assemble their own fantasy pro-player teams and join in with community predictions as the tournament progresses. — AFP-Relaxnews