Watch out OnePlus, here comes the Honor View 10

The Honor View 10 goes on sale from January 8 in the US, UK, India, Russia and Europe. — Pic courtesy of HonorNEW YORK, Dec 7 — Honor, a subsidiary of Huawei known for its competitively priced quality smartphones, is upping its game with the freshly unveiled View 10, out January 2018. With this latest smartphone, the brand is attacking the high end of the market, rivaling OnePlus with a tech-filled handset set to sell for under €500.

With an ultra-powerful new-gen chipset complete with onboard AI, not to mention a 6-inch FHD FullView 18:9 screen and a dual main camera, the Honor View 10 has plenty of top-end technology to rival high-end smartphones. However, it also comes with a more affordable price tag than Android flagships like the Samsung S8.

The Honor View 10 has plenty of attractive features, such as onboard AI thanks to the Kirin 970 chipset, already seen in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. This is capable of memorizing user behavior to anticipate actions and speed up certain processes, as well as carrying out real-time translations and recognizing and analyzing various scenes to optimize image quality via the camera.

The Honor View 10 comes in two versions: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It goes on sale from January 8 in the US, UK, India, Russia and Europe starting from €499/£499 (approx. $600). Given the price tag, the View 10 is lined up as a direct rival for the OnePlus 5T, which has similar specs and sells at a similar price. — AFP-Relaxnews