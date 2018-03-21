vivo V9 now available for pre-order in Malaysia with free tickets to watch OneRepublic Live

The vivo V9 has a 6.3″ FullHD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 626 processor that’s mated to 4GB of RAM. — Picture via SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 —The vivo V9 is coming to Malaysia next week and you can secure your unit by placing your pre-order with DirectD. To sweeten the deal, you can enjoy additional 6 months warranty and get free tickets for OneRepublic Live in Malaysia 2018 concert.

To place your order, all you need is just a RM100 deposit at your nearest DirectD outlet and pay the balance once your unit has arrived. Alternatively, you can place your booking online. The freebies promo is only applicable to the first 50 pre-order customers.

To recap on the specs, the vivo V9 gets a 6.3″ FullHD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 626 processor that’s mated to 4GB of RAM. Onboard it gets 64GB of expandable storage and it comes with a 24MP selfie camera with AI beautification.

Over at the rear, it features a 16MP + 5MP dual-camera setup and it is powered by a 3,260mAh battery. Out of the box, it runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo.

So far the official price isn’t revealed yet but it is hinted to be at RM1,X99. Could it be RM1,399, RM1,599 or RM1,799? The vivo V9 will be announced officially next Monday, 26 March 2018 while stocks are expected to arrive on 31 March. The device is available in Gold, Black and Blue. — SoyaCincau