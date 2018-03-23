Vivo deploys new tech with X21, V9 launch

The Vivo X21 is equipped with a ground-breaking under-display fingerprint sensor. — AFP picBEIJING, March 23 — Chinese manufacturer Vivo has presented two new models, the X21 and V9, the first to feature a notch at the top of the screen, a trend launched by Apple's iPhone X that has been taken up by numerous Android smartphones. However, this is not the only innovation that Vivo has to offer.

The Vivo X21 stands out from the competition with its under-display fingerprint scanner, which is located beneath an icon on which a user places his or her finger to unlock the device. In theory, this system can only be deployed on OLED displays. For its part, the V9 is equipped with a more traditional fingerprint sensor, located on the back of the device.

Both of these 6.3-inch diagonal smartphones set to feature in Vivo's mid-range will be launched in Asia and the United States, where they will be priced at US$400-500 (RM1,566-1957). Barring a major surprise, they will not be made available in Europe, even though BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo and OnePlus, is hoping to distribute its products on the continent in the future.

Since the start of the year, at the CES in Las Vegas and at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Vivo has attracted attention with its innovations, initially with its prototypes and more recently with its catalogue models. All of these new features have boosted expectations for the next top-of-the-range device by the brand, the Xplay 7, which will almost certainly make use of new technologies that take advantage of its unprecedentedly large live memory of 10 GB. — AFP-Relaxnews