Video game visit: Tour Russia in ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider,’ ‘Kholat’ and more

Lara Croft ventures deep into Siberia in ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 9 — Take a trip into the heart of Russia through these four video game experiences: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Secret Files: Tunguska offer different perspectives on the mysteries of Siberia, Kholat looks to chill with its interpretation of a fateful real-life mountain hike, and Metro: Last Light imagines life underground in a disused Moscow subway system.

Scaling secret mountains: Rise of the Tomb Raider

Second in a series rebooting the iconic Tomb Raider franchise sees Lara Croft head to Siberia in search of a glacier-wrapped lost city. That means pursuing the assassin that stole a book from her family home, evading a secret society connected to the city of Kitezeh, scaling snowy mountainsides and delving deep into dangerous caves. Released on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows PC and PlayStation 4 since a 2015 debut. (tombraider.com)

Creepy mountain survival: Kholat

This game was inspired by the true-life disappearance of 10 high schoolers on or near Kholat Syakhi, part of the Ural mountain chain sandwiched between Siberia and the western third of Russia. This interpretation opts for a supernatural horror explanation of the incident, as players travel deeper into a desolate wilderness. Released 2015 for PS4, XBO and PC. (kholat.com)

Conspiratorial investigations: Secret Files: Tunguska

In 1908, a mighty forest-flattening explosion took place in Siberia. Scientists deduced that the disruption was caused by an incoming meteorite bursting mid-air rather than upon impact, but the perplexing phenomenon has been open to any number of explanations, from nuclear or military origins to alien visitation. In this point-and-click adventure, the answer lies at the end of a trek that leads to Germany, Cuba, China and the South Pole. Released on iOS and Android in 2014 after appearances on PC, Nintendo DS, and Wii. (deepsilver.com/en/games/secret-files-tunguska)

Underground survival: Metro: Last Light

Buried within Moscow’s subterranean rail network, with opportunities for hazardous surface missions when the need arises, this post-apocalyptic action adventure takes place in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Like its predecessor, Metro 2033, it’s based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels, and since 2013 has been released on PC, Mac and Linux, 360, PS3, PS4 and XBO. (enterthemetro.com) — AFP-Relaxnews