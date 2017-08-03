Video game visit: Tour Japan in ‘Persona 5,’ ‘Nioh’ and more

Soaking up Shinjuku in 'Yakuza 0.' — Picture courtesy of Sega via AFPTOKYO, Aug 3 — Go shopping in Tokyo's Shibuya district in "The World Ends With You," take in a fantasy vision of 17th-century southern Japan in "Nioh" and get a peek at a 1980s urban underworld in "Yakuza 0."

1988 Tokyo style: 'Yakuza 0'

Its cityscape might not have an exact analogue but the "Yakuza" series has been pretty clever about how it recreates very specific metropolitan districts, in particular Tokyo's Shinjuku ward and Osaka's Dotonbori. Both are present in "Yakuza 0," a go-anywhere, do-anything story of crime and leisure.

Like other games in the franchise, there are a ton of optional activities: From pool halls, karaoke, bowling and disco dancing as well as the sort of seedier activities that a fulltime mob member might pursue.

Released for PlayStation 4 and PS3 from 2015 in Japan, 2017 worldwide; "Yakuza 6" debuted 2016 in Japan and awaits an international debut in 2018.

Sengoku period fantasy: 'Nioh'

It's the early 17th century that accommodates this mix of historical homage and supernatural fantasy, as a civil war divides Japan and provides fertile conditions for spirits and demons to flourish.

The game's lead character is based on real-life British traveler and Samurai, William Adams, as his mission leads him throughout southern Japan, with appearances from notable clan leaders and religious figures of the time. Released February 2017 on PlayStation 4.

Shopping in the afterlife: 'The World Ends With You'

Tokyo's bustling shopping district Shibuya becomes the arena for a week-long struggle to stay alive for those caught up in a game of life and death orchestrated by powerful god-like entities.

Unique characters and battling systems made the game fresh — food and fashion choices influence progress — with a story that revealed new secrets should players decide to play through more than once. Originally released for the Nintendo DS in 2007 and later remade for iOS (2012) and then Android (2014.)

Japan's capital meets cognitive mystery: 'Persona 5'

Providing a way for us to take in modern-day Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Tokyo's surrounds within the same game, "Persona 5" is all about the discovery of high-level political corruption by a high school student, and how people can experience profound personal change if the root of their behaviours can be successfully challenged.

Naturally, the challenge takes place through battling different psychological personas, each one representing a character's sense of self. Debuted in Japan on PS4 and PS3 in 2016 and then worldwide in April 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews