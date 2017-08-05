Video game visit: tour Italy in ‘Forza Horizon 2,’ ‘Just Cause 3’ and more

Compete in first-century Rome in 'Ryse: Son of Rome.' — Pic courtesy of CrytekNEW YORK, Aug 5 — Take in Italian roads in Forza Horizon 2 and Wheels of Aurelia, dive into historical surrounds with Ryse: Son of Rome and two Assassin's Creed titles, and mess around with an oppressive regime in Just Cause 3.

Historical road trip - Wheels of Aurelia

Take a laid-back ride along the west coast of Italy in a game set toward the end of the 1970s. Race and chase other drivers, chat to hitchhikers, and navigate your way around conversations that reflect a period of political turmoil and sometimes even violent unrest. Released in 2015, available on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Roman army conquests - Ryse: Son of Rome

Become a first-century Roman legionnaire and, with some fictional deviation from the truth, face off against barbarian queen Boudica in campaigns in Britain and Caledonia, before returning to Rome for an ultimate showdown with one of Empire's most infamous leaders. Released November 2013 on Xbox One and then later on Windows PC.

Modern-day motor racing - Forza Horizon 2

Rip along the roads and through the wide open fields of northwest Italy (as well as southeast France) in search of sights, speed runs, and skill challenges. Contains over 200 cars and a ton of things to do. Released 2014 for Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Island tomfoolery - Just Cause 3

Set on the fictional island of Medici that is unmistakably Italian in appearance, the storyline has its special agent once more attempt to free an idyllic but subjugated, water-hemmed land from a despotic ruler. In addition to the wealth of land, air and sea vehicles available for use, a built-in wingsuit and parachute enable instant skyborne antics.

Jaunt around recreations of 15th-century Florence, Venice, Monteriggioni, Forli and San Gimignano (Assassin's Creed II) and Rome itself (Assassin's Creed Brotherhood,) seeing the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican, the Colosseum, Palazzo Vecchio and more without letting the bad guys see you. Initially released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2009, then on Windows PC and Mac, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions contained within 2016's The Ezio Collection.

