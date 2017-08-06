Video game visit: Tour HK, China in ‘Sleeping Dogs,’ ‘Kane & Lynch 2’ and more

'Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition' drew some of its inspiration from Hong Kong action cinema. — Square Enix/AFP pic SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 6 — Take in sights and sounds of China, ancient and modern, through five action-oriented video games in undercover police story "Sleeping Dogs," tale of criminal error "Kane & Lynch 2," slick cyberpunk vision "Shadowrun: Hong Kong," 16th-century parkour adventure "Assassin's Creed Chronicles," and expansive ancient Chinese battle recreation "Dynasty Warriors 8."

See Hong Kong as a kung fu cop: 'Sleeping Dogs'

Go undercover within a Triad organisation as police officer Wei Shen. Cover the island, from peak to shore, on foot or by car, meet friends old and new, use Shen's martial arts skills to the fullest and survive long enough to bring Triad leaders — and a police force mole — to justice. Released 2012 on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC in 2012, with a remastered edition following in 2014 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Tear through Shanghai as hitmen on the run: 'Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days'

Two jaded, thoroughly unpleasant expat criminals team up for one last job. The situation immediately escalates out of control and they embark on a desperate mission from the city's grimy gutters to shiny corporate towers.

Polarising for its commitment to a blurry, shaky, artifact-ridden camera effect throughout, as well as its murky portrayal of Shanghai life. Released 2010 on PC, PS3 and 360.

Slink through a cyberpunk Hong Kong: 'Shadowrun: Hong Kong'

Take a team of hackers, fighters, and magic users deep into the underworld of a cyberized HK that is home to not only humans, but orks, dwarves, elves and trolls to boot.

Released 2015 for PC, Mac and Linux.

Slide through five historic sites: 'Assassin's Creed Chronicles China'

Leap, slice and scramble your way through five 16th-century locations: The Maijishan Grottoes carved into a cliff face in northwest China by a Buddhist community, the fortress city of Macau, southern city of Nan'an, the palatial Forbidden City, and the Great Wall itself.

Available from 2015 for PS4, XBO, WinPC and Vita.

Gallop through decisive ancient Chinese battles: Dynasty Warriors 8

The 2014 entry to a very long line of swashbuckling battlefield action games based on classic novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms and featuring up to 80-odd historical personalities from the second and third centuries.

Made available for PS4, XBO, PC, 360, PS3 and Vita following an initial 2013 debut. — AFP-Relaxnews