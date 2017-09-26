Video game trailers from the 2017 Tokyo Game Show (VIDEO)

Noctis (centre left) leads the cast of ‘Final Fantasy XV.’ — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Sept 26 — A longer look at “Shadow of the Colossus” on PS4, a Ghibli-style adventure in “Ni No Kuni II,” a fistful of “Final Fantasy” trailers and more from TGS 2017, which ran September 21-24.

Shadow of the Colossus

A PlayStation 2 classic overhauled for the PlayStation 4, bringing new levels of clarity and a greater richness of detail to the iconic tale. Due 2018.

Monster Hunter: World

The latest entry to this franchise seeks to widen its appeal and adopts a go-anywhere open-world sensibility; adventurers can track and engage with fantastical beasts solo or with friends in the January 2018 PS4 and Xbox One release (later on PC.)

Fire Emblem Warriors

A September 28 release in Japan, going international on October 20, this Nintendo Switch and New 3DS title brings the one-versus-many action of historical battlefield hero franchise “Dynasty Warriors” to the otherwise turn-based of the fantasy “Fire Emblem” series.

Final Fantasy XV

A TGS blowout for “Final Fantasy,” whose 30th anniversary is in December, with trailers for a “Final Fantasy XV” multiplayer expansion Comrades, from October 31, PlayStation VR virtual reality fishing spin-off Monster of the Deep from November 21 and an overview trailer for the game’s associated film and cartoon. Then there’s January 2018’s fighting game “Dissidia Final Fantasy NT” and the surprise remastered PS4 release of the year 2000’s “Final Fantasy IX”.

Left Alive

Staff from the “Metal Gear Solid,” “Xenoblade Chronicles” and “Front Mission” franchises combine to create an apparent action-stealth genre crossover featuring enormous walking robot armour and highly trained elite footsoldiers. Announced for 2018 on PS4 and PC.

Code Vein

Step into a vampiric post-apocalyptic animé future in which a pair of young explorers look for answers. In the tradition of “Dark Souls” there are plenty of evasive somersaults and formidable opponents. Expected 2018 on PS4 and XBO.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Continuing to embrace the Studio Ghibli animated movie style that characterised its predecessor, this trailer for “Ni No Kuni II” shows off the game’s world, animal and human characters, one-on-one combat, larger-scale battles, and quality of cinematics. January 2018 on PS4.— AFP-Relaxnews