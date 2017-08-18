Video game releases: ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’, ‘F1 2017’, ‘Madden NFL 18’

Chloe Frazier leads in 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Cinematic PlayStation 4 adventure Uncharted: The Lost Legacy provides a standalone coda to the Uncharted 4 rollercoaster, while sports fans can choose between globetrotting motor racer F1 2017 and gridiron crunch Madden NFL 18 with its new life story career mode.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

For PlayStation 4

From August 22 (North America,) August 23 (International)

Set off for India in search of an archaeological artifact shaped like an elephant tusk, hidden deep in the Western Ghats mountain range; The Lost Legacy features Chloe Frazier (a supporting character in Uncharted 2 and Uncharted 3) and Nadine Ross (Uncharted 4) as reluctant but necessary partners on the relic’s trail. unchartedthegame.com

F1 2017

For PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC

From August 25

Roaring back with an expanded career that includes male and female driver creation, research and development upgrades, degradable engine and gearing, the ability to race in classic Formula One vehicles, and a historic Championships event mode in addition to alternative track layouts and 20-driver online multiplayer. formula1-game.com

Madden NFL 18

For PS4, XBO

From August 25

Tom Brady succeeds fellow New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski as this year’s cover star, which adds Longshot, a story-driven career mode (like FIFA 17’s The Journey) that takes you from high school to NFL fame; digital card-collection mode Madden Ultimate Team also returns with online teamplay included. easports.com/madden-nfl

Absolver

For PS4, XBO, Windows PC

From August 29

Well-anticipated debut title from a team of ex-Ubisoft Paris staffers which dives head-first into martial arts combat and fantasyland adventure, with a sophisticated blend of dodges, strikes and parries as players prove their worth to a peacekeeping force known as the Absolvers. absolvergame.com

Everybody’s Golf

For PlayStation 4

From August 29 (North America,) August 30 (European regions,) August 31 (Japan)

The fondly regarded golfing series returns with the usual slate of accessible yet layered golfing antics, various courses, customizable characters for beginners and veterans, and online shenanigans — this time with a freeroaming aspect and activities like fishing and karting to encourage maximum tomfoolery between matches. everybodys.golf

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

For Nintendo Switch

From August 29

Nintendo mascot Mario quite literally meets Ubisoft’s oddball raving Rabbids: Mario and pals team up with their long-eared dopplegangers to put the Mushroom Kingdom back together again through the power of turn-based, tactical battles — an unconventional crossover that won many a fan after its official E3 expo debut in June. mario-rabbids.com

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

For PS4, XBO, WinPC

From August 31

A prequel to 2015’s emotive, well-received adventure Life is Strange, this time with enigmatic secondary character Chloe Price as its teenage lead. Handled by Colorado’s recently rebranded Deck Nine studio while Parisian originator Dontnod focuses on Vampyr, it will have three episodes instead of the previous five. lifeisstrange.com/games/before-the-storm. — AFP-Relaxnews