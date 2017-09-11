Video game releases: ‘PES 2018’, ‘Ys VIII’, ‘Dishonored’ expansion

'Divinity: Original Sin II' and its predecessor have raised the bar for action role-playing games as a whole. — AFP pic PARIS, Sept 11 — Among upcoming video games, a new entry to the “Pro Evolution Soccer” and “NHL” sports series, an international release for the long-awaited “Ys VIII” action adventure, a fresh expansion to an award-winning franchise in “Dishonored: Death of The Outsider”, the first part of “Homestuck” adaptation “Hiveswap”, retro reimagining “Metroid: Samus Returns” and the extremely well-rated “Divinity: Original Sin II”.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

For PS4, XBO, WinPC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3

From September 12

Refinements to close control, match pace, day and night lighting, player movement and appearance, stadium construction and user interface are among the improvements brought to this year’s edition of the evergreen soccer simulation which also adds pre-season tournaments and adjustments to the player transfer system. konami.com/wepes/2018

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

For PS4, WinPC, PlayStation Vita

From September 12 (September 15 in European regions.)

A shipwreck, a cursed island, beasts and ruins, and the pull of a mysterious dream. Very well received upon its earlier release in Japan, as well as being the eighth in its parent franchise, this action role-playing game is the first new entry for eight years. ysviii.com

Hiveswap: Act 1

For WinPc, Mac

From September 14

Teenager Joey Claire is whisked away from 1994 earth and sent to an alien planet in turmoil. A point and click adventure reminiscent of genre classics from the 1990s, and set in the same fictional universe as iconic web comic “Homestuck.” hiveswap.com

Divinity: Original Sin II

For WinPC; PS4 and XBO editions to follow

From September 14

Its well polished and ambitious 2014 predecessor breathed new life into the action role-playing genre and, after a year’s worth of early access reviews for PC gamers on Steam, “Divinity: Original Sin II” appears to be even better, with more races, improved combat, a well-told story, a custom Game Master mode, and co-operative multiplayer for up to 4 participants. divinity.game

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

From September 15

For PS4, XBO and WinPC

A new chapter of sneaking, teleporting, and / or rampant assassination (depending upon the player’s preferences) in a highly realized fantasy setting, featuring two supporting characters from “Dishonored” and its sequel, and having them pursue an elusive, supernatural, string-pulling being known as the Outsider. dishonored.com

NHL 18

From September 15

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One

An Expansion Draft is the big new addition to this year’s licensed ice hockey game from EA Sports, with 31 and 32 team leagues available (the 32nd being entirely customized) as well as a classic franchise mode, plus 3-on-3 games and new options for creative attack and skill-based defensive play. easports.com/nhl

Metroid: Samus Returns

For Nintendo 3DS

From September 15

An overt homage to 1991’s classic “Metroid II: Return of Samus” with several updated features to boot, including new abilities and greater control over where sci-fi heroine Samus can fire on top of the expected visual overhaul. Hype levels are high after favorable early previews. metroidsamusreturns.nintendo.com. — AFP-Relaxnews