Video game releases: ‘NBA 2K18,’ ‘Marvel vs Capcom Infinite,’ ‘Project CARS 2’ and more

Dorothy gains an unlikely companion in ‘SteamWorld Dig 2’. — Picture courtesy of Image & Form GamesSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 — Be the biggest baller on the block and in the NBA in “NBA 2K18,” explore an abandoned alien planet in “The Solus Project,” punch the infinity stones out of heroes and villains in “Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite,” delve into glittering caverns in “SteamWorld Dig 2,” and tear around a clutch of real-world racetracks in “Project CARS 2,” all releasing the week of September 18, 2017.

The Solus Project

For PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR

From September 18

Humanity as a whole is at stake when your spaceship is wrecked upon the surface of a far-flung planet, a planet whose ruins you will have to delve into in order to uncover the unnerving mystery behind its downfall in order to survive. Released on Xbox One in July 2016 and on PC a month earlier, where it holds a Very Positive user rating from over 1,700 reviews.

NBA 2K18

For PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC

From September 19

With Kyle Irving of the Boston Celtics (ex-Cleveland Cavaliers) as its cover star, this year’s edition of the annually revised basketball simulation includes a refined player creation suite for story-driven career mode, virtual trading card mode MyTeam, a new raft of classic team line-ups and fantasy all-stars, and the new Neighbourhoods hub feature.

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

For PS4, XBO, WinPC

From September 19 (Sept 21 in Japan)

DC Comics has the “Injustice” franchise; Marvel heroes and villains trade kicks, punches and special moves with each other and some of video gaming’s better known characters in this sixth crossover title. In this, the Infinity Stones that thread together various entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be used to power up fighters in various ways. Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Ultron, and Mega Man X are among those new to the game’s 32-character roster.

SteamWorld Dig 2

For Nintendo Switch and other platforms

From September 21 on Switch; PS4, Vita from Sept 26 and the same week on PC, Mac, Linux via Steam.

Following up on its tremendous predecessor, in which mining robot Rusty scrapes and drills his way to riches and into successively more challenging environments, this sequel sees mechanical chum Dorothy on Rusty’s trail and engaging in similar exploits. Numerous improvements and alterations have been made: levels are not random, but handcrafted for exploration and platforming action; caves hold numerous secrets discoverable on revisitation; every ability can be improved upon, and the new travel system is a time-saver for those deep into the game’s later stages.

Project CARS 2

For PS4, XBO, WinPC

From September 22

An intensely dedicated racing simulation with over 180 licensed cars from marques that stretch from Agajanian’s 1963 Indycar through to Pagani’s Zonda Revolution, track surface changes for 140 course variations over 60 locations, five disciplines (open-wheel, GT, prototypes, rallycross, touring cars,) reputation-based online racing and deeper support for both competitive eSports and livestreamed broadcasts. — AFP-Relaxnews