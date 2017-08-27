Video game releases for the week of August 29, 2017

An unlikely crossover breeds the unexpectedly appealing 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.' — Ubisoft pic via AFP SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 27 — The video game release calendar picks up speed again in the week of August 29, 2017, which sees launches for martial arts adventure "Absolver," the links hijinks of "Everybody's Golf," a "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" crossover, and teen drama prequel "Life is Strange: Before the Storm" as well as console re-releases for "Obduction" and "Pillars of Eternity."

Absolver

For PS4, XBO, Windows PC

From August 29

Well-anticipated debut title from a team of ex-Ubisoft Paris staffers which dives head-first into martial arts combat and fantasy land adventure, with a sophisticated blend of dodges, strikes and parries as players strive to prove their worth to a peacekeeping force known as the Absolvers.

Everybody's Golf

For PlayStation 4

From August 29 (North America,) August 30 (European regions,) August 31 (Japan)

The fondly regarded golfing series returns with the usual slate of accessible yet layered golfing antics, a varied selection of courses and customisable characters for beginners and veterans, and online shenanigans — this time with a free-roaming aspect and activities like fishing and karting to encourage maximum tomfoolery in between matches.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

For Nintendo Switch

From August 29

Nintendo mascot Mario quite literally meets Ubisoft's oddball raving Rabbids: Mario and pals team up with their long-eared doppelgangers to put the Mushroom Kingdom back together again through the power of turn-based, tactical battles — an extremely unconventional crossover that won many a fan after its official E3 expo debut in June.

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

For PS4, XBO

From August 29 (Mac, PC and Linux since 2015)

A console version for the heir to one of PC gaming's most well-regarded role-playing games ("Baldur's Gate") after a 2015 release on computers, containing both the original adventure and its two-part expansion. A sequel is in development for 2018.

Obduction

For PS4

From August 29 (PC since 2016, Mac since March 2017)

A visually sumptuous adventure with a hefty dose of puzzling to be done, not just in the vein of classics "Myst" and "Riven" but from the same studio. Well received upon its earlier PC release and with a subsequent update for the PS4's virtual reality headset planned out.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

For PS4, XBO, WinPC

From August 31

Acting as a prequel to 2015's extremely emotive, extremely well-received adventure "Life is Strange," this time with enigmatic secondary character Chloe Price as its teenage lead. Handled by Colorado's recently rebranded Deck Nine studio while Parisian originator Dontnod focuses on the entirely unrelated "Vampyr." Three episodes instead of the previous game's five. — AFP-Relaxnews