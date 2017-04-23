Video game releases for April 25 and beyond: ‘Edith Finch,’ ‘Mario Kart 8,’ ‘Outlast 2’

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ brings the Wii U best-seller to Switch. — Picture courtesy of NintendoSAN FRANCISCO, April 23 — Among upcoming video games, What Remains of Edith Finch invites players to explore the strange stories contained within a family home, action game Dragon Quest Heroes II lands an international release, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings the joy of multiplayer racing to Nintendo Switch, Outlast 2 delves deeper into dark survival horror, Little Nightmares escapes a horrible holiday resort, Dawn of War III promises an expertly delivered twist to the strategy genre, and Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 gets back into position after a January bump.

Dragon Quest Heroes II

Play it on: PlayStation 4, Windows PC

Available from: April 25 in North America, on WinPC; April 28 in Europe

Deal with the dark forces threatening to overwhelm a seven-kingdom land by leading a team of four or joining up with friends online. Like Persona 5, already critically acclaimed upon its 2016 Japanese release, in this case on PS3, Vita, and Switch.

Outlast 2

On: PS4, Xbox One, WinPC

From: April 25

Sequel to 2013’s survival horror sensation, this time with a darkened desert as its location, a dangerous cult at its centre, and a camera equipped with night vision as your only trustworthy companion. A playable excerpt, released October 2016, stoked anticipation for the tale of terror. Digital collection Outlast Trinity, including 2014 side-story Outlast: Whistleblower, launches at retail.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3

On: PS4, XBO, WinPC

From: April 25

Rendering the lone wolf fantasy in high definition, this latest franchise entry continues to lean into realism a bit more than most military-themed games, and continues to skirmish with Sniper Elite for audience loyalties. Previously moved out of January and further away from February’s Sniper Elite 4.

What Remains of Edith Finch

On: PS4, WinPC

From: April 25

A multi-threaded storyline concerning Edith, the Finch family’s last remaining representative, and a home passed down through the generations, each room closed off following a death in the family; their wildly contrasting stories can now be investigated. From the studio behind The Unfinished Swan.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

On: WinPC

From: April 27

Lead an army of space soldiers, orks, or sci-fi elves in a struggle for the power cores at opposite ends of each battlefield. 2010’s Dawn of War II was especially good at pulling from disparate genres and it looks like the threequel repeats the trick in a novel manner, keeping players on the move and setting up dynamic battles that can tilt at a moment’s notice.

Little Nightmares

On: PS4, XBO, WinPC

From: April 28

After assisting on Tearaway Unfolded and the LittleBigPlanet franchise, Tarsier Studios arrives with a rare and long-awaited original, an underwater escape adventure that has nine-year-old kid Six worming her way out of an oppressive holiday resort.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

On: Nintendo Switch

From: April 28

A remaster of the Wii U favourite, Deluxe collects MK8 with all its extras and add-ons, squeezing in an additional battle mode, more racers, special items, and vehicles. Likely to give the Switch console a boost as it enters its third month. — AFP-Relaxnews