Upcoming video games: ‘TumbleSeed’, ‘Trails in the Sky the 3rd’ and ‘Prey’

Uncover (and then shoot) a space station's terrible secrets in 'Prey'.. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 — Roll a plant seed to the highest height in “TumbleSeed”, stop shapeshifting monsters escaping a space station in “Prey”, dance with dangerous wrestlers in “Louie Lucha,” tie up a trilogy in “The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd,” and take four adventurers on the journey of a lifetime in “World to the West.”

TumbleSeed

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

From May 2

Roll a seed from verdant field to mountain top, avoiding holes, obstructions, and hungry enemies on the way, picking up special abilities to aid your intrepid trundle.

Louie Lucha

For iOS

From May 2

Only the power of Mariachi music can make Louie Lucha muster the strength to fling his enemies from the wrestling ring, so tap in time to the rhythm of the music, face off against a series of increasingly odd opponents, and ascend to the highest rank in a world championship circuit.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd

For WinPC

From May 3

Completing the extremely well received “Trails in the Sky” trilogy ten years after originally releasing in Japan, a series that has held up well due to its charming visual style, appealing characters and strong storylines.

Prey

For PS4, Xbox One, WinPC

From May 5

Step aboard the Talos I space station as TranStar researcher Morgan Yu and discover the truth behind a series of experiments that are putting earth in danger from an aggressive alien race. From Arkane Studios of “Dishonored” fame, though its Austin, Texas studio rather than the Lyon, France HQ, “Prey” reboots a franchise that has been awaiting a sequel since 2006.

World to the West

For PS4, XBO, WinPC, Mac, Wii U, Linux

From May 5

Crafty mindbender Miss Teri, strongman aristocrat Lord Clonington, orphan survivor Knaus, and Lumina the electricity-wielding Telsamancer set off on an epic journey as Rain Games (“Teslagrad”) channels early “Zelda” games for its sweetly rendered second release. — AFP-Relaxnews