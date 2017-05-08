Upcoming video games for May 9 and beyond

Stepping into a retro-soaked shooter: ‘Strafe’. — Pixel Titans handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, May 8 — Relentless action in Strafe and Butcher, joyous exploration in LocoRoco and Minecraft, and a potential heir to a multiplayer icon in NBA Playgrounds await during the week of May 9, 2017.

Strafe

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Mac

From May 9

Screen-juddering, monster-popping shooter Strafe recalls the frantic, corridor-funneling beast slayers of the 1990s — Id Software’s groundbreaking Doom and Quake in particular — unapologetically mashing them with new century design trends: procedurally generated level layouts, unpredictable enemy placement, and a bucketful of self-aware snickering.

strafe1996.com

NBA Playgrounds

For PS4, XBO, WinPC, Nintendo Switch

From May 9

“NBA Jam” was a prince among multiplayer games of the 1990s arcades and consoles, and NBA Playgrounds, with its athletic caricatures, super-sized dunks, and variety of indoor and outdoor locations is posturing to become its natural successor — if it’s got the skills. Developer Saber Interactive is known for helping out on the well-received Quake Champions and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and the less universally adored Battle: Los Angeles tie-in, God Mode, and RIPD: The Game.

playgroundsgame.com

Butcher

For PS4, XBO

From May 9

Brutal, bloody homage to an ‘80s action movie aesthetic in which the player controls Butcher, a cyborg robot whose mission it is to wipe out all of humanity. Again, frequently favorably compared to a side-view Doom or Quake and already available on PC, Mac and Linux via Steam, where it has a 91 per cent Very Positive review rating from players.

butcher.thd.vg

Bouncing, rolling, singing: ‘LocoRoco Remastered’. — Japan Studio handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLocoRoco Remastered

For PS4

From May 9

The adorable rolling, bouncing and singing blobs of 2006’s LocoRoco return in remastered form (high definition graphics supporting up to 4K resolutions) with motion controls through the PS4’s controllers. Well worth checking out due to the warm and welcoming reception given to the original.

playstation.com/en-gb/games/locoroco-remastered-ps4

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

For Nintendo Switch

From May 11

Already available on over a dozen mobile, console and computer platforms, generation-defining video game “Minecraft” arrives on Switch stacked with Mario-related incentives — costumes, levels, textures, zones, audio and so on. Because of that creative element, in some ways it even starts to overlap with 2015’s Super Mario Maker which, while a critical success on Wii U and 3DS, is not yet available on Switch.

nintendo.com/games/detail/minecraft-nintendo-switch-edition-digital-version — AFP-Relaxnews