Upcoming video games: ‘Destiny 2,’ ‘Knack II,’ ‘Monster Hunter Stories’

The ‘Destiny 2’ open beta contains elements from its campaign, strike, and versus modes. — Picture courtesy of Bungie / Activision via PlayStationSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 — Ambitious, socially-oriented sci-fi epic “Destiny 2” arrives to much fanfare, “Knack II” looks to polish up an already well-received action adventure, and a much appreciated twist on a classic franchise gains international release in “Monster Hunter Stores.”

Knack II

For PlayStation 4

From September 5 (North America,) September 6 (International,) September 28 (Japan)

Action platformer featuring a giant transforming being entrusted with guarding humankind. Puzzle-solving and platforming action expands the accessible 2013 original’s combat-oriented approach.

Destiny 2

For PS4, Xbox One

From September 6 (October 10 on Windows PC)

Team up with two pals or go it alone in repelling the forces of alien army commander Ghaul, take part in team-based raids into key strongholds, and find out who’s got the skills to become champion of the multiplayer Crucible. Sequel to 2014’s blockbuster sci-fi action game.

Monster Hunter Stories

For Nintendo 3DS

From September 8 worldwide (since October 2016 in Japan)

Critically-acclaimed franchise spin-off that lets players befriend rather than battle the monsters they encounter through a system of mutually beneficial egg-hatching. Combat does remain but becomes turn-based instead of real-time. Developed by Marvelous Inc of “Harvest Moon” and “Rune Factory” life sim fame.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

For PS4, XBO, WinPC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3

From September 12

Refinements to close control, match pace, day and night lighting, player movement and appearance, stadium construction and user interface are among the improvements brought to this year’s edition of the evergreen soccer simulation which also adds pre-season tournaments and adjustments to the player transfer system.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

For PS4, XBO and WinPC

From September 15

A new chapter of sneaking, teleporting, and / or rampant assassination (depending upon the player’s preferences) in a highly realised fantasy setting, featuring two supporting characters from “Dishonored” and its sequel, and having them pursue an elusive, supernatural, string-pulling being known as the Outsider.

NHL 18

For PS4, XBO

From September 15

An Expansion Draft is the big new addition to this year’s licenced ice hockey game from EA Sports, with 31 and 32 team leagues available (the 32nd being entirely customized) as well as a classic franchise mode, plus 3-on-3 games and new options for creative attack and skill-based defensive play. — AFP-Relaxnews