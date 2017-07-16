Upcoming video game releases: ‘Splatoon 2,’ ‘Yonger,’ ‘Children of Zodiarcs’ (VIDEO)

‘Splatoon 2’ promises more manic paint-based fun. — Picture courtesy of NintendoSAN FRANCISCO, July 16 — An expansion on Nintendo’s fresh twist on multiplayer action games in “Splatoon 2,” a turn-based tale of thievery and freedom in “Children of Zodiarcs” and a novel approach to saving a world in the non-combative “Yonger: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles” all await release over the coming week.

Children of Zodiarcs

For Mac OSX, PlayStation 4, Windows PC

From July 18

Turn-based, tactical adventure with card-based combat, dice rolls, and a story about a group of young thieves in pursuit of an ancient artefact — pursued on one side by city guards and used on the other by established underworld criminals.

cardboard-utopia.com/children-of-zodiarcs

Yonger: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC

From July 18

Rid the island of Gemea of an evil murk but do it without fighting. Drawing apparent influence from the well-loved “Harvest Moon” and “Stardew Valley” schools of farm and life simulations as well as adventure franchise “The Legend of Zelda.”

yonderchronicles.com

Splatoon 2

For Nintendo Switch

From July 21

The followup to one of Nintendo’s best new franchises of recent years: Equipped with brushes, rollers, buckets and spray guns, and transforming into squids and back into kids, players paint an arena’s worth of territory in their own team’s colours. New weapons, moves and modes are part of the “Splatoon 2” package.

splatoon.nintendo.com

Aven Colony

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

From July 25

Construct a human home on an alien planet through a combination of crucial building units, expeditions, trade routes and defences against natural wildlife. Available during development on PC since 2016 via Itch.io.

avencolony.com

Pyre

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC

From July 25

Journey through purgatory on a single-player quest of self-redemption via combat. Victories are ensured by using an orb to destroy the opposition team’s pyre. Highly anticipated third game from Supergiant Games (award-winning “Bastion,” “Transistor.”)

supergiantgames.com/games/pyre — AFP-Relaxnews