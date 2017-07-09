Upcoming video game releases: ‘Final Fantasy XII,’ ‘Children of Zodiarcs,’ ‘Splatoon 2’

A video screenshot from the debut trailer for ‘Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’. — Picture courtesy of Square Enix/YouTube LLCSAN FRANCISCO, July 9 — A revamped excursion through the 60-plus hours of adventuring contained inside “Final Fantasy XII,” a fast and frantic platforming challenge in “The End Is Nigh” (from “Super Meat Boy” creator Edmund McMillen,) and a full seasons’ worth of interactive drama in early 20th century Austria in “The Lion’s Song” await during the week of July 11-16, 2017, with “Splatoon 2” and others not far off.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

For PlayStation 4

From July 11

Remastering 2006’s PlayStation 2 achievement for the PS4 and adding in the enhancements found within a 2007 Japanese edition that provide more skills and activities for the epic adventure’s playable characters.

finalfantasyxii.com

The End Is Nigh

For Windows PC (Switch to follow)

From July 12

Edmund McMillen, adored for the distinctive and challenging “Super Meat Boy” and “The Binding of Isaac,” returns to pixel-precision jump’n’run platforming action.

steampowered.com/app/583470/The_End_Is_Nigh

The Lion’s Song

Full season for iOS and Android, final episode for Windows PC

From July 13

Follow the intertwining stories of musician Wilma, painter Franz and mathematician Emma during a rapidly changing early 20th century Austria, with player decisions having “a direct impact on the storylines of all episodes.”

lionssonggame.com

Children of Zodiarcs

For Mac OSX, PlayStation 4, Windows PC

From July 18

Turn-based, tactical adventure with card-based combat, dice rolls, and a story about a group of young thieves in pursuit of an ancient artifact -- pursued on one side by city guards and used on the other by established underworld criminals.

cardboard-utopia.com/children-of-zodiarcs

Yonger: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC

From July 18

Rid the island of Gemea of an evil murk but do it without fighting. Drawing apparent influence from the well-loved “Harvest Moon” and “Stardew Valley” schools of farm and life simulations as well as adventure franchise “The Legend of Zelda.”

yonderchronicles.com

Splatoon 2

For Nintendo Switch

From July 21

The followup to one of Nintendo’s best new franchises of recent years: equipped with brushes, rollers, buckets and spray guns, and transforming into squids and back into kids, players paint an arena’s worth of territory in their own team’s colors. New weapons, moves and modes are part of the “Splatoon 2” package.

splatoon.nintendo.com — AFP-Relaxnews