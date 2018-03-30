Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Under Armour says 150 million affected in data breach

Friday March 30, 2018
09:46 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, March 30 — Sports gear maker Under Armour said yesterday a data breach of its fitness application was hacked, affecting some 150 million user accounts.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company said it had contacted law enforcement and outside consultants after learning of the breach.

Under Armour said it learned on March 25 of the breach of its MyFitnessPal application, which enables users to track activity and calorie intake using a smartphone.

It said an unauthorized party obtained usernames, email addresses, and “hashed” passwords, which make it harder for a hacker to ascertain.

The hack did not affect social security numbers, driver’s licences or credit card data, according to the company.

“The company’s investigation is ongoing, but indicates that approximately 150 million user accounts were affected by this issue,” a statement said.

Users were being notified by email and messaging to update settings to protect account information.

The attack is the latest affecting companies with large user bases such as Yahoo, retailer Target and credit reporting agency Equifax. — AFP

