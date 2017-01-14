‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ nominated for Writers Guild, Visual Effects, DICE Awards

‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’. — Picture courtesy of Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive EntertainmentSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 —Uncharted 4 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare have both been nominated for Hollywood industry awards in 2017, thanks to the Writers Guild and Visual Effects Society, with the former featuring prominently among DICE Awards nominees, all of whom were announced this week.

Four games made the grade as nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing ahead of the Writers Guild Awards on February 19.

Globe-trotting treasure hunt Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End closed out the franchise’s main storyline.

As the PlayStation 4’s best-reviewed game, Uncharted 4‘s acclaim was matched by its public reception, becoming the platform’s fastest-selling and overall best-selling release.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty franchise launched a new sub-series with its Infinite Warfare storyline, embracing a futuristic setting even more boldly than before.

Also under consideration by Writers Guild members will be Far Cry Primal, a spin-off from an established action franchise that swapped modern day thrill-seeking for prehistoric times.

And Mr. Robot 1.5 extfiltratiOn, a thematically faithful tie-in for conspiratorial cybersecurity drama Mr. Robot that came from the same small studio behind another 2016 hit, Oxenfree.

Uncharted 4 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare also featured among the VES’s slate of nominees, most of whom are competing in film or television categories.

Four other potential candidates were named in the VES’s video game Real-Time Project category, those being Dishonoured 2 for an exquisitely detailed, time-distorting mission contained within it, Xbox One and Windows 10 shooter Gears of War 4, the video game, live-action partial hybrid Quantum Break, and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film tie-in and virtual reality experience for Google’s Daydream VR headset.

Both Infinite Warfare and Fantastic Beasts, along with two Game of Thrones episodes, were nominated to an Animated Performance category.

The VES Awards take place February 7 and the WGAs take place on February 19; their nomination slates were also published the same week as that of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, whose DICE Awards ceremony is set for February 23.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End features prominently at the video game industry celebration, accumulating 10 nominations across all categories, with atmospheric adventure Inside on nine, Battlefield 1 on eight, The Last Guardian on seven and Firewatch and Overwatch joint on seven.

The DICE Awards’ overall Game of the Year category consists of Uncharted 4, Inside, Battlefield 1, Overwatch and mobile smash hit Pokémon Go. — AFP-Relaxnews