Ubisoft announces ‘The Division 2’ ahead of E3 reveal

Celebrating the two-year anniversary of multiplayer action game ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division,’ Ubisoft is telegraphing a mid-2018 reveal for its successor. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 10 — Celebrating the two-year anniversary of multiplayer action game Tom Clancy’s The Division, Ubisoft is telegraphing a mid-2018 reveal for its successor.

Action role-playing game The Division is being prepared for another six months of special events and an upcoming successor.

No date was given for the arrival of The Division 2 but Ubisoft did alert fans to its intentions: 2018’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in June would provide an opportunity to show more details.

Like many of Ubisoft’s core action franchises — Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and other entries to the Tom Clancy universe — The Division 2 will be a multi-studio effort, spearheaded by Sweden’s Massive Entertainment as before, with support from Ubisoft Red Storm in North Carolina, USA, Ubisoft Reflections in Newcastle, northeast England, and Ubisoft Annecy in the southeastern, Alpine region of France.

“Following our Year 2 anniversary celebration, we’re going to keep supporting that experience with new title updates that will bring new Global Events, Xbox One X enhancements, and more,” creative director Julian Gerighty explained in a post to Ubisoft’s central site, with those monthly global events subject to a little further detail on the game’s own hub.

In order to keep current and returning players engaged, The Division is introducing a new sort of achievement beginning with June’s update, and earning them will unlock special rewards in The Division 2 when it launches, the publisher promised.

Ubisoft’s 2018 calendar includes Assassin’s Creed Rogue: Remastered for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20, Far Cry 5 for PS4, PC and XBO on March 27, vehicular action game The Crew 2 sometime between April and October, naval combat title Skull & Bones between July and December, city-building strategy Anno 1800 towards the end of the year, while a new entry to the musical Just Dance series is usually released in late October. — AFP-Relaxnews