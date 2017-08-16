Ubiquiti unveils super-discreet FrontRow pendant camera

The FrontRow weighs only 55g and allows users to film while keeping their hands free. — Uniquiti Networks handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, Aug 16 — American firm Ubiquiti has unveiled FrontRow, a revolutionary wearable camera that streams live video to social networks. The camera can be worn as a pendant, which is both original and extremely practical.

The camera, which integrates seamlessly with a smartphone, has been specially designed for live streaming to social networks. More practical and more discreet than video-capable glasses like Google Glass or Snap's Spectacles, the pendant camera, which weighs only 55g, allows users to film while keeping their hands and heads free.

Like most modern smartphones, FrontRow is equipped with front and back cameras, both of which can film in high definition (1080 pixels). Its built-in microphone can record action and commentary. The device, which runs under Android, has sufficient capacity (32GB) and battery life to record and store close to two hours of video.

Along with an option for wide-angle filming (up to 148 degrees), the device can also be used to take photos. Using the device's Story mode, users can condense experiences lasting several hours into short time-lapses, with little or no editing required.FrontRow is equipped with a two-inch diameter tactile display, and its main menu offers access to a range of live streaming services, such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Twitter.

Wearable cameras are currently a major trend, chiefly due to the buzz created by Snap's video Spectacles and other crowd-funded projects in development.

For now, FrontRow, which retails at US$399 (RM1,714) is only available in the US. The dedicated free application can be downloaded from Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS).

See more a frontrow.com, and watch a video of FrontRow's Story mode in action: youtu.be/HiTJG9TjORg — AFP-Relaxnews