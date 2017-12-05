Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

U Mobile, WeChat launch ‘U Mobile WeChat Go SIM’

Tuesday December 5, 2017
11:33 AM GMT+8

U Mobile said the new SIM would be the only WeChat Go co-branded prepaid SIM in the country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayU Mobile said the new SIM would be the only WeChat Go co-branded prepaid SIM in the country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― U Mobile Sdn Bhd has teamed up with WeChat to launch U Mobile WeChat Go SIM, which offered Chinese tourists unlimited data to enjoy social messaging on the WeChat app and free Lingcod television subscription outside China.

U Mobile said the new SIM would be the only WeChat Go co-branded prepaid SIM in the country, packed with other value-added services including 1GB of free roaming data for Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia as well as 60 minutes’ worth of international direct dial calls to China or calls made in Malaysia.

In a statement today, U Mobile Chief Marketing Officer, Jasmine Lee, said WeChat Go SIM was not just for Chinese tourists but for anyone who used WeChat.

The new SIM would be available from December 6, 2017, and Chinese tourists may opt to purchase the prepaid SIM pack from Sunway Media retailers in China prior to travelling, at all U Mobile outlets in Malaysia as well as the various international airports in the country. ― Bernama

