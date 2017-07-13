U Mobile customers may experience service disruptions until Aug 2017

All services will be fully restored by August 10, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — U Mobile Sdn Bhd will be undergoing scheduled system upgrades and maintenance this July and August.

Some customers may experience service interruptions on July 18, August 3 (midnight to 6am), August 8 and August 9 (midnight to 6.30am), the telecommunications company said in a statement.

All services would be fully restored by August 10, 2017.

“U Mobile apologises for any inconvenience caused and is committed to ensure that the system upgrades and maintenance efforts are completed with minimal interruptions to our customers,” it said.

For more information, contact U Mobile’s Customer Service Hotline at +6018-388 1318. — Bernama