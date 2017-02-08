Twitter starts rolling out its anti-abuse strategy

Twitter updates its safety measures. — Twitter handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 — Yesterday, Twitter announced the rollout of three tools on the digital platform intended to reduce online abuse.

In addition to the improvements in abuse reporting that were announced last week, Twitter has revealed a further three tools to combat online harassment.

Firstly, people who have been permanently suspended from the platform will not be able to create new accounts, although Twitter does not explain how. Secondly, the new "safe search" feature will be personalised to each user, as well as hiding any tweets from muted or blocked accounts. Thirdly, Twitter is working on making only the most relevant conversations visible, by "collapsing" potentially abusive or low-quality tweets.

These three changes will roll out on Twitter over the next few weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews