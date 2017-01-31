Turning the Turkish referendum into a social media battle (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Jan 31 — From sports stars to government ministers, campaigners are taking to social media to urge Turkish voters: Pick Yes or No.

They're already having their say on whether to give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, even though the referendum is two months away.

A string of selfie videos from both sides of the debate indicate that this will be a divisive vote. Advocates say replacing parliamentary democracy with an all-powerful presidency will guarantee stability.

Those on the No side say it will lead to authoritarianism.

This is football pundit Ridvan Dilmen. His Twitter video tags Turkish footballer Arda Turan and says he supports a strong Turkey, before calling on the Barcelona star to do the same.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, January 27, 2017. — Reuters picA bit like the ice-bucket challenge, this tag-and-tweet effect has triggered a chain of celebrity reactions, but not everyone is getting on board.

Actor Baris Atay says the social media frenzy is designed to cast No voters, such as himself, as enemies of the state.

No to one-person rule, he says, no to fascism and dictatorship. It's been retweeted over 23,000 times.

Erdogan has cast Turkey as under attack, amid bombings by Islamic State and Kurdish militants, a failed coup last year, and an economic crisis.

A constitutional change would give him the power to declare emergency rule, appoint top officials and dissolve parliament.

Official campaigning ahead of the April referendum may not have started but already it appears to be polarising voters online. — Reuters