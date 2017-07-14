Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump Hotels discloses data breach at 14 properties

Friday July 14, 2017
09:46 AM GMT+8

The Trump International Hotel & Tower owned by President-elect Donald Trump is seen in Las Vegas November 9, 2016. — Reuters picThe Trump International Hotel & Tower owned by President-elect Donald Trump is seen in Las Vegas November 9, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 14 — Trump International Hotels Management LLC said late on Tuesday a data breach at a service provider compromised card payment details at 14 of its properties.

The compromised information included payment card numbers and card security codes for some of the hotel chain's reservations processed through service provider Sabre Corp's central reservation system, according to a notice on the Trump Hotels' website.

The breach is part of a cyber attack on Sabre's systems disclosed in May. Sabre's reservation systems are used by nearly 32,000 properties worldwide.

Sabre informed Trump Hotels about the current breach at its properties including Trump Las Vegas and Trump Chicago on June 5, according to the notice.

The breach did not affect Trump Hotels' own systems, according to the notice. This was the third involving the hotel chain since May 2015.

The company, formerly led by US President Donald Trump, agreed to pay US$50,000 (RM214,632) last year in a settlement over data breaches that exposed 70,000 credit card numbers and other personal information.

Sabre's investigation found that the unauthorised party first accessed reservation information on Aug 10, 2016. The last unauthorised access was on March 9.

Trump Hotels could not be immediately reached for comment. — Reuters

