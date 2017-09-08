Top iPhone apps: ‘Zello Walkie Talkie,’ ‘Flip Master,’ ‘Remind’

LONDON, Sept 8 — Digital walkie talkie app "Zello," trampoline game "Flip Master" and education-related messaging system "Remind" ride high in free iPhone app charts from around the world on September 7, 2017. More details on these apps and others can be found below.

USA

Zello Walkie Talkie (Social Networking)

A push-to-talk walkie talkie app that uses WiFi or network data connections instead of short-wave radio to transmit and receive live and replayable voice messages. Users can set up public and limited access channels. Popularized in the US and Caribbean due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Free with no ads; Zello Inc's ZelloWork for enterprises is subscription-based.

United Kingdom

Flip Master (Games)

Flip athletes rather than bottles in a trampoline game featuring gymnastic tricks and ragdoll physics, power-ups, video replay sharing, and in-app purchases of which a US$0.99 (RM4.19) batch of virtual currency is currently most popular.

Australia

Monopoly at Macca's

Licensed adaptation of popular board game Monopoly and distributed as part of a promotion revolving around purchases made at fast food chain McDonald's.

China

WeChat (Social Networking)

Tencent's multimedia messaging app featuring free video and voice calls over data connection and WiFi, landline calls, photo sharing, and virtual stickers (plus optional extra sticker packs for US$0.99.

Germany 'Flip Master' launched August 24 on iOS (and Android) — MiniClip.com/Apple Inc pic via AFP

France

Netherlands

Canada

Remind: Fast, Efficient School Messaging

Text messaging app intended to aid communication between teachers, students and parents, with message scheduling, group and school-wide options. Presenting itself as a way to improve school grades and parental involvement. Boosted in many national charts at the start of a new academic year.

South Korea

8mm Vintage Camera (Photo and Video)

Photography app that mimics the look and function of an analogue handheld movie camera. Visual effects mimic vintage film grade, lens options, and frame shake. Integrates with iTunes library for soundtracks. Usually US$1.99, free during a week-long promotion.

Japan

'焚き火' ('Bonfire') (Lifestyle)

Simulating a crackling open air fireplace. Extra logs cause the flames to burn brighter and higher.

Singapore

Fight List (Games)

Trivia game with thousands of subjects plus stats and rankings between friends and globally. Built-in chat app allows for pre- and post-match conversation. The top in-app purchase is US$2.99 for premium membership.

Malaysia

WhatsApp Messenger (Social Networking)

Facebook-owned multimedia messaging and voice calling app that uses wifi or carrier data connection, leverages existing phone contacts lists, and provides support for group chats. Longpress function for bold, strikethrough and italic text added August 23.

India

JioChat (Social Networking)

Cross-network data messaging service that supports voice and video, stickers, doodles, and emoticons, with space for brand channels and video stories, file sharing, and group interaction.

South Africa

* Store rankings courtesy of App Annie. — AFP-Relaxnews