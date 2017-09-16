Top iPhone apps: ‘tbh,’ ‘Buienalarm,’ ‘Lazada’ and more

‘tbh’ allows users to rate their friends on positive attributes, but is so far available in limited US locations. — Picture courtesy of Midnight Labs LLC / Apple, Inc.SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 —Friend feedback app “tbh” in the USA, rain forecaster “Buienalarm” in the Netherlands, and dedicated shopping portal “Lazada” in Malaysia demonstrate the power of focused, regionalised services as they top their respective country’s free iPhone app charts on September 15, 2017. Read on for more details on these and other apps by country.

USA

tbh (Lifestyle)

Anonymous polling app for friends to leave positive feedback about each other. State-specific with support for colleges as well as sharing to Instagram and Snapchat. TBH is shorthand for “to be honest.”

United Kingdom

Flip Master (Games)

After the bottling flipping craze we now have trampoline game Flip Master, which features gymnastic tricks and ragdoll physics, power-ups, video replay sharing, and in-app purchases of which a US$0.99 (RM4.15) batch of virtual currency is currently most popular.

Australia

Monopoly at Macca’s (Games)

Licenced adaptation of popular board game Monopoly and distributed as part of a promotion revolving around purchases made at fast food chain McDonald’s.

China

Go Fighting! (Shopping)

Shopping app that leverages the popularity of reality show challenge “Go Fighting!” with daily specials and incentives for group buys.

Germany

WhatsApp Messenger (Social Networking)

Facebook-owned multimedia messaging and voice calling app that uses wifi or carrier data connection, leverages existing phone contacts lists, and provides support for group chats. Secure messaging app Threema is second in Germany’s paid apps chart.

France

Snapchat (Social Networking)

Self-erasing photo messaging, image effects, geo-tags, with increasing support for media publishers.

Netherlands

Buienalarm [en. Rain Alarm] (Weather)

Predicts time, location and quantity of rainfall across the country. The Netherlands was buffeted by heavy storms on September 13.

Canada

Messenger (Social Networking)

Google’s proprietary email app for its Gmail service, with an Undo Send feature, threaded email conversations, account switching, and integration with Google contacts, phone contacts, and Google Calendar.

South Korea

액스(AxE) (Games)

An action-adventure game also known as “Alliance X Empire,” featuring full 3D graphics and faction-oriented 5v5 arena battling.

Japan

Music FM｜音楽全て無制限で聴き放題

Streaming app devised to play music videos directly from YouTube, with background playback, shuffle and loop functions.

Singapore

Fight List (Games)

Trivia game with thousands of subjects plus stats and rankings between friends and globally. Built-in chat app allows for pre- and post-match conversation. The top in-app purchase is US$2.99 for premium membership.

Malaysia

Lazada (Shopping)

Brand-oriented shopping with a focus on South-east Asia and offering deals, vouchers, and promotions in Electronic, Fashion, Home & Living, Health & Beauty and Baby & Toys.

India

South Africa

Store rankings courtesy of App Annie. — AFP-Relaxnews