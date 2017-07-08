Top iPhone apps: ‘Snake vs Blocks,’ ‘Bitmoji,’ ‘Everybody’s Golf,’ ‘King of Glory’

Wind from lane to lane, sacrificing length to pass numbered gates in 'Snake VS Blocks.' — AFP Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, July 8 — Featuring among our weekly snapshot of top free iOS apps from around the world, captured yesterday, the point-chasing lane-changing Snake VS Blocks, emoji creation and sharing suite Bitmoji, mobile version of popular console game Everybody's Golf, and Tencent's multiplayer MOBA King of Glory, which recently received a daily time limit for under 18s.

US

Bitmoji (Utilities)

Snapchat-owned photo alteration and avatar creation suite that allows users to create custom emojis — small cartoon images depicting a range of emotions and reactions. Bitmoji keyboard now integrates with Snapchat. Emoji-enhancing props are available from US$0.99 (RM4.25).

itunes.apple.com/app/id868077558

United Kingdom

Rider (Games)

Take jumps, flips and loops in your motorcycling stride on a neon-tube course. Challenges, unlockable courses, leaderboards. The current most popular in-app purchase is for the US$1.99 Double Value item.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1229618961

Australia

Melon — Meet new people (Social Networking)

Multimedia chat connecting users to potential friends. Certain functions require the use of consumable tokens, e.g., filtering by gender, reconnecting with previous contacts, accessing text chat. Current top in-app purchase is US$4.99 for 500 tokens.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1223359904

China

王者荣耀 (en. King of Glory, alt. Honour of Kings)

Multiplayer battle arena game for teams of five, in the style of League of Legends, which likewise has links to Tencent Games. On July 4, Tencent enabled a feature that limits under 18s' playing time to one or two hours per day. Published as Strike of Kings outside of China.

itunes.apple.com/app/id989673964

Germany

Wort Guru (Games)

Swipe a continuous line through a collection of letters to form the required word. US$0.99 for a pack of expendable virtual coins.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1229075980

France

Snake vs Block (Games)

Lead a snaking line of balls through a course populated by numbered bricks that prevent undeveloped lines from progressing. US$2.99 to remove ads.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1233739175

Netherlands

Bitmoji (Utilities)

itunes.apple.com/app/id868077558

Canada

Snake vs Block (Games)

itunes.apple.com/app/id1233739175

South Korea

Free Style 2: Flying Dunk (Games)

Street basketball with dunks, blocks, shots and special moves. Unique costumes bring unique benefits. Current most popular in-app purchase is for a US$15.39 Super VIP pass.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1219863331

Japan

Everybody's Golf (Games)

First big step onto mobile for popular PlayStation golfing series, typified by cute visuals, intuitive play, and depth for those that want it. Singleplayer and multiplayer. First title from Sony's new mobile team ForwardWorks. Most popular in-app purchase is US$7.99 for a coin pack.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1222470333

Singapore

Coin Master (Games)

Village building and battling game with virtual slot machine as conduit to earning in-game currency. Current top in-app purchase is US$4.99 for a pack of extra spins.

itunes.apple.com/app/id406889139

Malaysia

Grab (Travel)

South-east Asian taxi service that offers rides in taxis, private cars with fixed fares, mopeds, as well as parcel delivery and carpool organizing.

itunes.apple.com/app/id647268330

India

WhatsApp Messenger (Social Networking)

Facebook-owned multimedia messaging and voice calling app that uses wifi or carrier data connection, leverages existing phone contacts lists, and provides support for group chats. Desktop app also available.

itunes.apple.com/app/id31063399

South Africa

Absa Banking App (Finance)

Account balances, transaction histories, account details, payments and transfers for customers of Absa (part of the Barclays Bank group.)

itunes.apple.com/app/id1085620596

Store rankings courtesy of App Annie.

— AFP Relaxnews